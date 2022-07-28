Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €37.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Alstom Stock Performance

EPA:ALO opened at €22.32 ($22.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.24. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

