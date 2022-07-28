Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Lowered to C$1.40

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 49.64% from the stock’s current price.

GRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GRN opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

