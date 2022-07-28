JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €190.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €165.25 ($168.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

