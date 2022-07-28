Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €134.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €134.00 ($136.73) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EPA:SAF opened at €103.94 ($106.06) on Tuesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a one year high of €92.36 ($94.24). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.74.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

