Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

