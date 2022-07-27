Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

