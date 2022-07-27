Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,981 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after buying an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after buying an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Newmont Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

