Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

