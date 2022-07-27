Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

