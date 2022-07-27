abrdn plc Sells 15,339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $599,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.