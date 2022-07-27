Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

