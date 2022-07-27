Beddow Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

