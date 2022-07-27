Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

