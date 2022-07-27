Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.