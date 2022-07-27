Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.81.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

