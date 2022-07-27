Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

