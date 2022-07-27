Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 521,208 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 521,208 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $106,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.81.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

