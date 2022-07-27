HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

