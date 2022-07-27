Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.85 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.64. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.