Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

