Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $133,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

