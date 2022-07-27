abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 761,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $164,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

