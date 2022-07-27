Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

