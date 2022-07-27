abrdn plc Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

abrdn plc reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,398 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

