abrdn plc Has $18.40 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

abrdn plc decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,645 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

