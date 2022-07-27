abrdn plc Has $21.01 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

