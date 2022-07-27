abrdn plc Has $257.27 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,087 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $257,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $209.99.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

