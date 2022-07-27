abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,951,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,671 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $299,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

