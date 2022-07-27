The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 216,159 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

