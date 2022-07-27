Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,419 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

