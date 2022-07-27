Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,254 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.57.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

