T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

