abrdn plc Has $26.53 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

abrdn plc cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188,609 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Stock Up 4.6 %

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

