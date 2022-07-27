NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.99. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

