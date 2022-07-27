Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

PFE stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.