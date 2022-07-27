AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.