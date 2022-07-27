The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 7.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

