Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 21,519 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,519 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $6,940,000. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 69,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

