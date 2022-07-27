NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

