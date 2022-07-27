Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.