The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,216.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

