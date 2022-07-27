Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

NYSE:MPC opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

