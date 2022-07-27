Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

