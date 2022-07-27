Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $67.45

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.45, but opened at $65.22. Trupanion shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 826 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $1,403,074. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

