NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 392,724 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $116,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $209.99.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

