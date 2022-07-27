The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

