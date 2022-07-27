Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $120.55 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 521,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $120,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

