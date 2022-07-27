Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,554 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $136,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $468.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.92. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.