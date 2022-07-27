Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $149,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average is $225.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.95.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

