Coastline Trust Co Sells 35 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.80.

NOC opened at $444.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

